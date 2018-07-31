Campaign finance reports show self-funding a big part of campaign

A University of Kansas political scientist looked at the campaign finance reports that were submitted Monday and the gubernatorial reports were interesting in one respect.

“Most of the money came from the candidates themselves,” said Patrick Miller. “Only 45 percent of the money that was raised actually didn’t come from a candidate. Fifty-five percent came from the governor or lieutenant governor candidates themselves.”

The largest self-funder among candidates for governor was Greg Orman.

“$650,000 he gave to his own campaign,” said Miller. “He only raised $229,000 from individuals or businesses or PACs.”

The Kris Kobach campaign was an interesting case, too.

“Kris Kobach himself didn’t self-fund from his own pocket,” said Miller. “His running mate loaned the campaign about $1.5 million. He was one of just two lieutenant governor candidates to contribute any money to the campaign. That’s really the biggest thing. That’s quite unusual to see in gubernatorial races, not just in Kansas, but nationally.”

Miller does note that in Kansas, a little money goes a long way.

“The biggest expenditure for political campaigns is often TV,” said Miller. “Kansas is dominated by three really cheap TV markets, unlike other states with gigantic markets like New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston or Dallas. Those are mega-expensive markets. A lot less money goes further in Kansas.”

Miller also says that in some election cycles, big donors wait until after the primary to give, because they want to support the party’s nominee and not put their money into a primary campaign. Governor Jeff Colyer and Senator Laura Kelly did not self-fund in this reporting period.