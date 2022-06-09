Campaign Signs Not Allowed On State Highways

It’s that time of year again – political campaigning and the posting of campaign signs. The Kansas Department of Transportation has a reminder for candidates and their supporters.
By law, all right of way on state highways is exclusively for public highway purposes.
Only regulatory, guide signs, and warning signs placed by KDOT are allowed on the 9,500-mile state highway system.
When KDOT maintenance crews find political or business advertising on state right of way, the signs will be removed immediately and without notice.
Those signs will then be taken to the closest KDOT office.
Political campaign signs not retrieved will be disposed of after the election.
Political campaign advertising is allowed on private property bordering state right of way.
However, people placing signs on private property must first obtain permission from the property owner.