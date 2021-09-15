Canadian Pacific And Kansas City Southern Execute Agreement To Combine, Creating First Single-Line Rail Network Linking U.S., Mexico And Canada

Calgary and Kansas City, Mo. – Sept. 15, 2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and Kansas City Southern on Wednesday, announced they have entered into a merger agreement, under which CP has agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately USD$31 billion1, which includes the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding KCS debt. The transaction, which has the unanimous support of both boards of directors, values KCS at $300 per share, representing a 34% premium, based on the CP closing price on Aug. 9, 2021, the date prior to which CP submitted a revised offer to acquire KCS, and KCS’ unaffected closing price on March 19, 20212.
“Our path to this historic agreement only reinforces our conviction in this once-in-a-lifetime partnership,” said CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel. “We are excited to get to work bringing these two railroads together. By combining, we will unlock the full potential of our networks and our people while providing industry-best service for our customers. This perfect end-to-end combination creates the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada rail network with new single-line offerings that will deliver dramatically expanded market reach for CP and KCS customers, provide new competitive transportation options, and support North American economic growth.”
“We are glad to be partnering with CP to create a railroad that is able to compete by providing the best value for the transportation dollar,” said KCS President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “The CP-KCS combination will not only benefit customers, labor partners, and shareholders through new, single-line transportation services, attractive synergies and complementary routes, it will also benefit KCS and our employees by enabling us to become part of a growing and truly North American continental enterprise.”
While remaining the smallest of six U.S. Class 1 railroads by revenue, the combined company would have a much larger and more competitive network, operating approximately 20,000 miles of rail, employing close to 20,000 people, and generating total revenues of approximately $8.7 billion based on 2020 actual revenues. The CP-KCS combination is expected to create jobs across the joined network. Additionally, the companies expect efficiency and service improvements to achieve meaningful environmental benefits.
Transaction to Expand Options and Efficiencies for Customers
A CP-KCS combination would provide unprecedented reach via new single-line hauls across a combined network, offering:
Importantly, customers would not experience a reduction in independent railroad choices as a result of the transaction. CP-KCS have committed to keep all existing freight rail gateways open on commercially reasonable terms, while simultaneously competing aggressively to attract traffic via new single-line north-south lanes between Canada, the Upper Midwest and the Gulf Coast, Texas, and Mexico.
A CP-KCS combination would preserve the six-railroad structure of the North American Class 1 rail network: two in the west, two in the east and two in Canada, each with access to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The two companies once combined would remain the smallest of the Class 1 carriers.
Improving Highway Traffic, Environmental Sustainability, and Safety
The new single-line routes made possible by the transaction are expected to shift trucks off crowded U.S. highways, lowering emissions and reducing the need for public investments in road and highway bridge repairs. Rail is four times more fuel efficient than trucking, and one train can keep more than 300 trucks off public roads and produce 75 percent less greenhouse gas emissions. The synergies created by this combination are expected to take tens of thousands of trucks off the highways annually.
CP is committed to sustainability and is currently developing North America’s first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive. Additionally, the combined company would maintain both CP and KCS’ pledges to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions in-line with the Paris Agreement to support a more sustainable North American supply chain.
Creating Value for KCS and CP Shareholders
Following the closing into a voting trust, common shareholders of KCS will receive 2.884 CP shares and $90 in cash for each KCS common share held. Preferred shareholders will receive $37.50 in cash for each KCS preferred share held. The fixed exchange ratio implies a price for KCS of $300 per share, representing a 34% premium, based on the CP closing price on August 9, 2021 and KCS’ unaffected closing price on March 19, 20213.
Immediately following the closing into trust, KCS common shareholders are expected to own 28 percent of CP’s outstanding common shares, providing the ability to participate in the upside of both companies’ growth opportunities. Following final regulatory approval by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (“STB”), KCS shareholders would also reap the benefits of synergies resulting from the combination.
The combined growth strategies of the two fastest-growing Class 1s will result in new efficiencies for customers and improved on-time performance under their respective Precision Scheduled Railroading programs. The combined company is expected to create annualized synergies of approximately $1 billion over three years.
The combination is expected to be accretive to CP’s adjusted diluted EPS4 in the first full year following CP’s acquisition of control of KCS, and is expected to generate double-digit accretion upon the full realization of synergies thereafter.
To fund the stock consideration of the merger, CP will issue 262 million new shares. Consistent with the previously announced transaction, the cash portion will be funded through a combination of cash-on-hand and raising approximately $8.5 billion in debt, for which financing has been committed. As part of the merger, CP will assume approximately $3.8 billion of KCS’ outstanding debt. Following the closing into trust, CP expects that its outstanding debt will be approximately $20 billion.
Pro forma for the transaction, CP estimates its leverage ratio against 2021E street consensus EBITDA to be approximately 3.9x with the assumption of KCS debt and issuance of new acquisition-related debt. In order to manage this leverage effectively, CP will continue to temporarily suspend its normal course issuer bid program, and expects to produce approximately $7 billion of levered free cash flow (after interest and taxes) over the next three years. CP estimates its long-term leverage target of approximately 2.5x to be achieved within 24 months after closing into trust. The combined company will remain committed to maintaining strong investment grade credit ratings while continuing to return capital for the benefit of shareholders.
Here’s a map of what the KC Southern/Canadian Pacific railways merger will look and areas that will be covered by the merging companies:
Sources: Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific
Photo courtesy of Railway Age