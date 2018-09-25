Cancer advocates from across U.S. go to Washington, D.C.

Advocates for cancer patients from across the nation met in Washington D.C. to lobby Congress on Tuesday.

“We are representing the voices of so many people in Kansas and across the nation that would love to have the opportunity to talk to members of Congress about cancer issues,” said Judy Calhoun, Kansas State Lead Ambassador, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “They’re unable to do so.”

One piece of legislation the state advocates talked about is regarding palliative care.

“We’ve found that with palliative care, we have increased quality of life, we have decreased health care costs, we have increased productivity,” said Calhoun. “We have decreased hospital stays. Having palliative care definitely improves the quality of life for individuals with cancer or other chronic conditions.”

In addition, ACSCAN advocates are calling for additional research funding, and the closing of a particular loophole in Medicare.

“It allows Medicare to pay for the colonoscopy,” said Calhoun. “If a polyp is found and removed, Medicare doesn’t pay for that. This legislation is asking for the removal of that barrier. What happens is, there is cost sharing involved. Cost sharing is one of the major barriers to getting the colonoscopy.”

Calhoun met with representatives from each of the members of Kansas Congressional delegation on Tuesday.