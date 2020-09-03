Candidate Fails to Get Off Ballot
The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has denied Senator Julia Lynn’s last-minute effort to drop off the November ballot.
Lynn announced her plans to retire on Tuesday, the deadline to be removed from the ballot, citing her sister’s failing health.
Kansas law allows candidates to quit after the primary if they have a severe medical hardship.
The Reflector reports that the senator from Olathe flubbed her paperwork to withdraw by not providing a signature on her petition from a medical doctor.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Lynn’s original filing was signed by a nurse, which didn’t comply with state law.
He said Lynn sent him a replacement letter Wednesday, but the deadline had passed.
Schwab, a former House member, said he voted as a state representative for the high-bar requirement of a doctor’s signature.
Lynn voted for that bill as well, he said.