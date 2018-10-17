Candidate for legislature twice cited for drunken driving

A Democrat running for a suburban Kansas City legislative seat has been cited twice for drunken driving.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Brandon Woodard, of Lenexa, Kansas, previously acknowledged being arrested in 2012 when he was a 22-year-old senior at the University of Kansas. Because Woodard was then vice president of the university’s student senate, the student newspaper, the Daily Kansan, wrote about it.

The Star then asked him about it after he announced his candidacy for the 30th District seat in the Kansas House. Woodard says he wasn’t trying to hide a second 2014 drunken driving arrest in Lawrence during that February interview, but felt under no obligation to volunteer it.

Woodard is running against Republican Wendy Bingesser for the seat being vacated by Republican Randy Powell.