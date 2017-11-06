Candidate for Governor calls for Legislature to ‘make tough decisions’ on school funding

A Kansas candidate for Governor says that the school funding solution is all about communication.

“In the last fifteen years, we’ve only had a Constitutionally sound school finance law for three years out of the last fifteen,” said candidate Ed O’Malley. “It

happened to be the three years after a group of us, myself and seven others, Republicans and Democrats, worked in 2005, during the special sesssion of that year to satisfy a court order. To me, the key is how do we tackle this? We cannot solve this without bringing people together, getting around the table together and finding a lasting, sustainable solution. We’re not going to solve it by bashing one side or the other. We’re not going to solve it by creating a Constitutional crisis about the court. We’ve got to buckle down, bring people together and find common ground to move forward. Our schools are our most important asset. We’ve got to buckle down and figure this out.”

O’Malley isn’t sure that a solution that replaces suitable with a specific number of funding in the Kansas Constitution is the right approach.

“What I worry about there is that we’re going to then have a carve out percentage for this and a carve out percentage for that and pretty soon, the budget will just

be a mess,” said O’Malley. “I think we need a Governor that can help shepherd the Legislature through a process of making tough decisions. We haven’t had that

lately. We need a Governor like that, who knows how to exercise leadership in a way that brings people together to solve problems.”

O’Malley believes it is important for those serving in the current Legislature to handle the issues before them, but not to handcuff future legislatures, if

possible.

“I always think it tends to work better when you just get people around the table and you work together to solve problems,” said O’Malley. “Those types of solutions, they try to predict what could happen in the future. We never know what the needs will be in the future. We shouldn’t try to guess now.”

The Kansas Supreme Court has given the Legislature until the end of April to pass something new and have it signed for review.