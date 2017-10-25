WIBW News Now!

Candidate for governor calls for more oversight when children are in custody disputes after death of grandson

by on October 25, 2017 at 1:56 PM

Kansas Democrat candidate for Governor Carl Brewer is looking for reform in the areas of public safety and child welfare after the death of his 3-year-old grandson, Evan.

“We need to figure out what’s wrong with our system,” Brewer said. “We have a number of children that are just lost in the system today and we have no idea where these children are in foster care. Any time a child is out there, we should provide whatever necessary service there is, to at least know exactly where they are at.”

This is particularly true if children are in foster homes or otherwise in state custody.

“If they are wards of the state, then certainly we should come up with a tracking system,” said Brewer. “A way that we know where that child is at all times. If you have additional issues that are going on with custody, someone should always know where the children are at and they should do those periodic health and welfare checks on those children.”

Brewer believes those checks should happen often.

“Make sure that they’re safe and that they’re in an environment that’s going to be safe,” said Brewer. “I’m not saying that you have to go check on them each and every day, but you have to check on them in a manner that, whether it be weekly, or whether it be whatever the case is, that particularly, if it’s in court, like this particular case was, somebody going and making sure.”

Other Democrats, including one of Brewer’s primary challengers, Jim Ward, have called for the resignation of Department of Children and Families Secretary Phyllis Gilmore.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.