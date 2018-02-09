Candidate for Governor wants to see more scrutiny of privatization deals

State Senator Laura Kelly, who is running for Governor as a Democrat in 2018, would like to see more scrutiny of deals that privatize state government functions.

“We’ve got a deal going down to privatize Osawatomie State Hospital,” said Kelly. “We privatized our child support system. Department of Revenue has privatized a bunch of the debt collection. We vacated the Docking Building and moved all of those state employees into private buildings across the City of Topeka and locked in 25 year leases. All of that was going down without much oversight.”

The biggest question left unanswered in previous years is where the money was going.

“We were unable to find out who was benefiting from those deals,” said Kelly. “We also have it with our managed care program. That’s a billions of dollars program. Those contracts are sort of put together without any other eyes on them.”

As for the transparency efforts undertaken via Executive Order by Governor Jeff Colyer on Thursday, Kelly says they look like a good first step.

“I will be waiting to see how this is implemented,” said Kelly. “Whether it really drills down and makes a difference in the way the state operates its business.”

On the Legislative side, one of the most important transparency steps that has been taken is live audio streaming from all the committee rooms in the Statehouse.

“Folks who are interested can actually sit and listen to what is being debated and what is being discussed,” said Kelly. “I think that’s an important step forward.”

The Senate now has joined the House in making both an audio and a video stream of their deliberations on the floor available via the Legislature’s website at kslegislature.org.