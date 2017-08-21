Candidate for governor’s voting record gives policy insight

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer’s legislative voting record gives insight into the course of policy action he’s certain to sustain if he wins the governor’s race.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Colyer generally has avoided hefty policy pronouncements in recent weeks to focus on explaining what type of governor he would be.

Colyer launched a state Legislature career by sponsoring a bill equating the legal status of a fetus at all stages of gestation to that of a living human being.

This anti-abortion position he took as a freshman representative in 2007 reflected his advocacy in the House and Senate through 2010 and his public positions as lieutenant governor for more than six years.

President Donald Trump has nominated Gov. Sam Brownback to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.