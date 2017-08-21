WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


82°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 91°
Winds ENE 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy87°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy84°
56°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear83°
57°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear84°
63°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy83°
64°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Flash Flood Watch until 10:00am on August 22, 2017

Candidate for governor’s voting record gives policy insight

by on August 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM (3 hours ago)

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer’s legislative voting record gives insight into the course of policy action he’s certain to sustain if he wins the governor’s race.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Colyer generally has avoided hefty policy pronouncements in recent weeks to focus on explaining what type of governor he would be.

Colyer launched a state Legislature career by sponsoring a bill equating the legal status of a fetus at all stages of gestation to that of a living human being.

This anti-abortion position he took as a freshman representative in 2007 reflected his advocacy in the House and Senate through 2010 and his public positions as lieutenant governor for more than six years.

President Donald Trump has nominated Gov. Sam Brownback to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.