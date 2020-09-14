Candidate Off the Ballot…Again
Image: senatorjulialynn.com
On, then off, then on again, and now off again. That’s been the ballot status of Kansas Senator Julia Lynn.
A judge has ordered the Kansas Secretary of State’s office to allow Lynn to remove her name from November’s ballot so she can care for her ailing sister.
The judge in Shawnee County has found that the Olathe Republican had submitted all of the necessary documentation, The Kansas City Star reports.
At issue were technical issues with the initial version of the doctor’s note she submitted attesting to the fact that her sister required continuous care.
In the initial denial, the office of Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said that Lynn had turned in a note signed by a nurse instead of a doctor.
Schwab was ordered to remove her name from any ballots, and notify the Johnson County Republican Party Committee of the vacancy in the election.