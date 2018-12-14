Capital City has new fire dog

The Topeka Fire Department is pleased to announce the addition of our new Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Accelerant Detection Canine Benny. Benny will take the place of Webster, who died in March of this year.

Benny is a 2 year old male Yellow Labrador Retriever who completed his training at the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Canine Training Center at Front Royal, Virginia. His Handler, Fire Investigator James Vollintine, completed an intensive 6 week training program on December 7, 2018, where he was introduced to Benny and they received their ATF Accelerant Detection Canine certification.

Benny will respond throughout the City of Topeka, Kansas and assists investigators in detecting the presence of ignitable liquids at fire scenes. When requested, Benny will respond throughout northeast Kansas and the Midwest region to assist other agencies. Benny will also assist with public relations and educational programming.