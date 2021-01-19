Capitol Complex Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
If you have business to do with the State, it might have to wait.
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the State Office Buildings in the Capitol Complex, which includes Curtis, Landon, and Eisenhower, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Additional administration buildings will also be closed.
Employees are instructed to work remotely.
If an employee’s regular duties require them to be in the office and they cannot work from home, they should not report to work.
The Statehouse will be open for people having business with the Legislature, Governor’s, or Lieutenant Governor’s Offices.
All Statehouse access will be through the Visitor Center entrance only.
The Department for Children and Families said that the Topeka and Kansas City, Kansas service centers will be closed, as will the Kansas Judicial Center.
Kelly encouraged agency heads with offices in the immediate surrounding area beyond the State Office Buildings to follow similar procedure.