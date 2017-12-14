Capitol Federal raises $10,000 in latest campaign to give to Harvesters

Capitol Federal and Harvesters just finished up their social media campaign called “React To End Holiday Hunger”, where all the profits were given to Harvesters.

CapFed created posts on their Facebook page related to the campaign and for each reaction that the post received, money was donated to Harvesters.

“We donated $1 for each like we got, $2 for each comment, and if people shared our post we donated $3,” said Tom Hagen, who works in the marketing department for Capitol Federal.

By the end of the campaign, $10,000 had been raised. The money will be split evenly between Harvesters of Kansas and Harvesters of Missouri.

“Kids, families, friends and neighbors need the food, and this was a really easy way for people to give back and for Capitol Federal to get involved,” said Hagen.

Jannett Wiens from Harvesters said the donation will allow them to provide 30 thousand meals to those in need.

The campaign reached more than 120 thousand people through the likes, comments and shares.