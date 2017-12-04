Capitol meeting to be held on Thursday about adding new Eisenhower statue on Statehouse grounds

Kansas may be getting closer to adding another memorial for President Dwight Eisenhower at the Statehouse.

The Capitol Preservation Committee is set to meet Thursday. Its agenda includes a presentation from the state Department of Administration about a statue honoring Eisenhower on the Statehouse grounds.

Governor Sam Brownback has advocated honoring Ike with a statue outside, and his administration has been working on the idea for about four years.

The state added a plaque for the president and supreme Allied commander during World War II to the Statehouse’s sidewalk “Walk of Honor” in 2015. The visitor’s center also has a small statue of Ike in front of a sign with his photo and a quote from him about statesmanship. Eisenhower grew up in Abilene.