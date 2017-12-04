WIBW News Now!

Capitol meeting to be held on Thursday about adding new Eisenhower statue on Statehouse grounds

by on December 4, 2017 at 8:43 AM (5 hours ago)

Kansas may be getting closer to adding another memorial for President Dwight Eisenhower at the Statehouse.

The Capitol Preservation Committee is set to meet Thursday. Its agenda includes a presentation from the state Department of Administration about a statue honoring Eisenhower on the Statehouse grounds.

Governor Sam Brownback has advocated honoring Ike with a statue outside, and his administration has been working on the idea for about four years.

The state added a plaque for the president and supreme Allied commander during World War II to the Statehouse’s sidewalk “Walk of Honor” in 2015.  The visitor’s center also has a small statue of Ike in front of a sign with his photo and a quote from him about statesmanship.  Eisenhower grew up in Abilene.

