WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


94°F
Clear
Feels Like 94°
Winds North 8 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear94°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy90°
66°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy89°
68°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear91°
64°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear92°
68°

Capps, whose residency was questioned, now officially incumbent in 85th District

by on July 21, 2018 at 1:50 PM (3 hours ago)

A candidate for the Kansas State Legislature whose residency was questioned has been elected by party members to the seat he is running for.

Republican Michael Capps was elected Saturday by Sedgwick County Republican precinct committee members in a special convention to fill out the unexpired term of Chuck Weber who resigned.

Capps had the legitimacy of his residency in the district questioned before the state’s Objections Board earlier this year, but the appeal filed by Democrats was denied and he will be on the ballot in the fall facing Democrat Monica Marks.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.