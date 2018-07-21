Capps, whose residency was questioned, now officially incumbent in 85th District

A candidate for the Kansas State Legislature whose residency was questioned has been elected by party members to the seat he is running for.

Republican Michael Capps was elected Saturday by Sedgwick County Republican precinct committee members in a special convention to fill out the unexpired term of Chuck Weber who resigned.

Capps had the legitimacy of his residency in the district questioned before the state’s Objections Board earlier this year, but the appeal filed by Democrats was denied and he will be on the ballot in the fall facing Democrat Monica Marks.