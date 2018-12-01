Car accident injures preteen in Auburn Friday night

A preteen is hurt after being hit by a car Friday night in Shawnee County.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff, officers were called to the accident just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Washington in Auburn.

When they arrived, deputies found a Silver Mazda stopped in the roadway with a 12 year old child pinned underneath the vehicle.

Auburn fire crews mechanically lifted the vehicle off of the victim. Once the vehicle was lifted off of the victim, the child was removed and transported by AMR to Stormont Vail Hospital with life threatening injuries.

It appears the 12 year old child and another child were playing with a soccer ball next to the roadway when the soccer ball entered the roadway. The 12 year old victim attempted to stop the soccer ball and tripped. The child fell to the ground, injuring his leg. Because he was below the driver’s line of sight, the driver of the vehicle did not see the child on the roadway and struck him.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for precautionary purposes. The name of the driver and the child are being withheld at this time.