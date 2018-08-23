Car accident sends three to hospital, one with critical injuries

Around 7:45 this morning, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call referencing an injury accident involving two vehicles that occurred just east of the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Button Rd.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a black 2003 Ford Mustang driven by a 16 year old male was traveling eastbound on NW 46th St. when it crossed the center line and collided with a white 2011 Toyota Avalon driven by an adult female.

The 16 year old driver and the 16 year old male passenger of the Ford were both transported by AMR to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. At this time it is believed that both occupants of the Ford were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by AMR to a local hospital with critical injuries. It is not believed that she was wearing a seatbelt.

Soldier Township Fire Department and AMR assisted at the scene.