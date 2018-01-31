Car chase results in two arrests Tuesday in Topeka

A late afternoon pursuit through southwest Topeka and portions of the county resulted in two arrests Tuesday.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5 p.m. a citizen flagged a deputy down in the area of 37th and Burlingame in southwest Topeka concerning a very violent domestic violence situation between a man and a woman, not observed by the deputy.

The involved parties got into a gray Dodge Durango and were attempting to leave the area. The deputy began checking the area and soon noticed a gray Dodge Durango drive onto I-470 from Burlingame Rd, westbound. The deputy thought this was the vehicle involved and attempted to stop the Durango just east of 29th and Fairlawn.

The tag on the Durango was confirmed to have been stolen out of the state of Tennessee. The driver decided to attempt to flee/elude the deputy.

A vehicle pursuit ensued and was contained to the SW portion of the county and City of Topeka.

The pursuit was momentarily discontinued due to the driver of the Durango driving through the parking lot of Sam’s Club. The vehicle returned to the roadway so deputies and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol continued to attempt to get the driver to stop.

Several attempts were made to disable the suspect’s vehicle using pursuit ending tactics and tire deflation devices.

These attempts were successful and the vehicle was stopped near SW 9th and Medford in Topeka.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from the state of Tennessee.

The driver was 51-year-old Paul Olberg, the passenger was his wife, 49-year-old Mary Olberg.

Paul Olberg had a felony warrant through Riley County for Burglary and was charged with several other crimes, including the theft of the vehicle and tag, felony flee and elude, aggravated assault on law enforcement for swerving at officers and reckless driving along with numerous traffic infractions.

Mary Olberg is a parolee through the Kansas Department of Corrections and was arrested on a parole violation warrant.