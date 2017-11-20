WIBW News Now!

Car chase in Silver Lake results in Topeka teen’s arrest

by on November 20, 2017 at 12:17 PM (2 hours ago)

A Topeka teenager went to jail Monday morning for a probation violation after a chase in Shawnee County.

A Silver Lake police officer saw a red Pontiac Grand Am driven by 19-year-old Andrew Hicks of Topeka west of that town near Docking Road.

A brief pursuit went through Silver Lake before stop sticks were deployed on Highway 24 to stop the vehicle.

Hicks was booked on the probation violation and also charged with felony flee and elude, felony interference, possession of stolen property for the car and several other misdemeanors.

A minor female passenger was taken into custody as a Child in Need of Care and the girl was not charged in the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.