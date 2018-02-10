WIBW News Now!

Car and firearm stolen Saturday in Topeka; suspects caught

by on February 10, 2018 at 8:56 AM

A car and firearm were stolen early Saturday in Topeka and it resulted in two arrests.

According to a release from Topeka Police, just after 1 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the Oakland neighborhood in reference a report of a stolen car that had just occurred. The victim stated a known subject had just taken his Chevrolet SUV and his firearm.

When investigating, an officer spotted the stolen car in a nearby convenience store parking lot. Officers attempted to stop and recover the vehicle but, the driver refused to stop and initiated a short pursuit. The driver lost control of the SUV at SE Seward and SE Lake, shattering a telephone pole and knocking down power lines. The driver and passenger then attempted to flee on foot but, were both quickly caught. Officers were also able to locate the firearm that was taken during this theft. There were no injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Austin North and 28-year-old Briana Fitzpatrick of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee County Jail for criminal charges including possession of stolen property, firearm violations, drug paraphernalia possession and traffic charges.

The investigation continues. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.