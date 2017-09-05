WIBW News Now!

Car hits building on South Kansas Ave, lanes to be closed for several hours

by on September 5, 2017 at 5:47 AM (2 hours ago)

A car crashed into a building early Tuesday morning in south Topeka, sending one man to the hospital.

According to a news release, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of S Kansas Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a severely damaged, tan four-door passenger car that had struck a building on the west of Kansas Avenue.

A man was found inside the car suffering from life-threatening injuries. No one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to the scene to extricate the driver from the car.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The southbound lanes in the 3300 block of Kansas Avenue will be closed for several hours Tuesday morning while police investigate the accident.

