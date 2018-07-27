Car robber caught Friday morning in Topeka

A Topeka man was caught red-handed robbing cars in southwest Topeka Friday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Dominique Rodgers-Shortt was checking for unlocked car doors in the 3900 block of SW Colley Creek Drive Friday morning around 3:30 when police found him. They found a loaded gun in his waistband that had been stolen from a car in the area. He also had evidence of at least two other vehicle burglaries on him at the time.

He’s been booked into jail on charges of burglary to a vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and obstruction.

If you know more about these burglaries, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.