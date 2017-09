Topeka police are investigating a Friday afternoon aggravated robbery.

The victim was parked in the alley in the 500 block of SW Saline when the suspect got into the victim’s car with a gun and stole the vehicle.

The car thief was described as a white male about six feet tall with a thin build wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered, but the thief is still on the loose.

If you know any more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.