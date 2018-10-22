Car stolen from jail parking lot Sunday; suspect in custody

A car was stolen from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. The man who is accused of stealing it had just gotten out of jail. He’s back behind bars.

The car was first reported missing around 4 p.m. Sunday. The staff reviewed their cameras and saw 33-year-old Kevin E. Jones taking the car. He had just been released when it was taken around 9 a.m.

Later on Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of NE Grattan for a report of a man trying to break into a vehicle. The owner and some neighbors kept the suspect on scene until officers got there. The officers recognized Jones from the previous video.

Officers found the stolen car from the DOC in the 700 block of SW Taylor around 7:15 p.m. Jones was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage.

If you know more about either case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.