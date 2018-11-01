Car stolen near I-70 and Gage Wednesday night

A Topeka man was robbed late Wednesday night at gunpoint in the 200 block of SW Gage.

Police were called just before 10:30 and the man said a white male about 6 feet tall with short facial hair took his car with a gun.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and may have gotten there in a tan pickup. The vehicle stolen is a 2010 Ford Fusion with black wheels. It was last seen going south on Gage followed by the pickup.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.