Car that was driven into Kansas River was stolen from central Missouri town

by on August 10, 2018 at 10:38 AM (3 hours ago)

Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child, was stolen from a central Missouri town.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tony Coleman says the vehicle was stolen Friday from a rural home in Madison shortly before it was driven into the river near Lawrence.

Scharron Dingledine is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter and attempted first-degree murder for injuries suffered by her 1-year-old son.  Authorities allege she intentionally drove the car into the river.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Coleman says a car that didn’t belong to Dingledine was left at the Madison home where the other vehicle was stolen.  Madison is about 43 miles north of Columbia.

