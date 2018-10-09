Car theft results in arrest Tuesday in Topeka

One girl has been arrested after a car was stolen early Tuesday in Topeka.

Police say they were called just after 2 a.m. to the 2900 block of SE Highland Court on a report of a robbery.

The victim said he was struck on the head by several people and they took his car keys. One of the suspects was a black male wearing a white and red coat. The suspects then took his gold Honda Accord and left.

The car was found traveling westbound at SE 6th and Lafayette and police tried to stop it. Several occupants took off running from the vehicle and a K9 unit was brought in to assist.

A juvenile female was arrested at SE 6th and Locust. The robbery victim was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The case is still under investigation.