WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Overcast
Feels Like 34°
Winds NNW 17 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy58°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain62°
48°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast61°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain50°
41°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain49°
39°

Carbon monoxide killed 2 found dead in SUV outside Wal-Mart

by on April 26, 2017 at 8:39 AM (42 mins ago)

Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning killed two people who were found dead in a sport utility vehicle in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced the cause of death Tuesday on Twitter.

The names of the two people who died weren’t immediately released.

They were found Sunday morning in the parking lot across the streets from the Legends Outlets shopping center near the Kansas Speedway.

Zeigler said in a later tweet that he wasn’t sure what caused the carbon monoxide levels to reach lethal levels. He said “an exhaust issue” was a possibility.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.