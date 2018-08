A Thursday morning house fire in Carbondale completely destroyed the home.

Units from Carbondale, Overbrook and Burlingame were called in when the blaze was found just after 4 a.m. in the garage of a home at 324 Melody Lane in Carbondale. No one was hurt.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate. The fire started in the garage, but the cause is undetermined. Damage is estimated at $140,000.