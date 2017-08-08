WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


67°F
Clear
Feels Like 67°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear82°
59°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy81°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm85°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy84°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain79°
63°

Cardinals Thump Royals for Second Straight Game

by on August 8, 2017 at 10:39 PM (50 mins ago)

Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk went deep, the Cardinals scored so much in the fifth inning that they broke the scoreboard, and St. Louis rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Michael Wacha (9-4) allowed a three-run double to Cheslor Cuthbert but otherwise kept the Royals in check, surrendering six hits over six innings to win for the sixth time in seven decisions.

Molina homered off Jason Vargas (13-6) in the fourth and Grichuk and Gyorko connected to highlight the six-run fifth, when the crown-shaped video board at Kauffman Stadium suddenly went dark.

About half of it came back online in the seventh, when the Cardinals were tacking on runs.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.