Cards Claiming Mask Requirement Immunity Are Fake News

Jul 6, 2020 @ 6:33am
Image: U.S. Dept of Justice

You may have seen them on social media sites, or online on the web – small cards, looking very official, saying that the person with the card is exempt from any requirement to wear a mask where one might be required.

Those cards are not authentic.

The cards usually cite an exemption granted by the Americans With Disabilities Act – or A.D.A.

Many of these notices include use of the Department of Justice seal and A.D.A. phone number.

The Department did not issue and does not endorse the cards in any way, and says the public should not rely on the information contained on them.

The A.D.A. does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations.

If you’d like more information, you can visit ADA.gov, or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301.

