CARES Act Money Applications Accepted This Week
Governor Laura Kelly has announced businesses can apply for a total of more than $130 million in grants to serve those most affected by the pandemic, and for companies that can expand broadband access in the state.
Grant applications will be accepted starting at noon Wednesday.
In addition to providing financial relief, grants will be available to businesses whose products and services will be needed in greater volume to help combat the virus and its effects.
Funding is also being made available to expand broadband access both through infrastructure improvements and by partnerships with internet service providers to serve low-income households.
Applications for grants are available in the following categories:
- Small Business Working Capital,
- Securing Local Food Systems,
- PPE Procurement,
- PPE Manufacturing,
- COVID-19 Bioscience Product Development Acceleration,
- Connectivity Emergency Response,
- Broadband Partnership Adoption,
- I.T., Cybersecurity & I.T. Project Management Certification Training,
- and Kansas Tech College Advanced Manufacturing.
Information on SPARK grant programs can be found online at kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief.