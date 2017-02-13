Cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in central Topeka

Police are investigating what was reported as a shootout that took place Sunday in Topeka’s Central Park neighborhood.

Lt. Steve Roth says officers responded around 4:30 p.m. after several 911 calls came in regarding gunshots in the 1300 block of SW Western. Witnesses told police that a black male on foot was exchanging gunfire with a people riding in a red passenger car.

Officers located four vehicles that had been damaged in the shooting. One bullet went through the window of an occupied apartment.

Police made contact with people inside the apartment and confirmed that no one was injured.

Roth says the suspect on foot is described as a black man with an afro. He was wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

Witnesses were not able to give a description of anyone in the car.

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.