Case study on Atchison chemical accident released

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board held a media availability Wednesday to highlight findings from its case study into the accident that took place in October of 2016 at an Atchison, Kansas chemical plant. The case study, “Key Lessons for Preventing Inadvertent Mixing During Chemical Unloading Operations”, outlined steps chemical companies can take to prevent incidents like the inadvertent mixing of sulfuric acid and sodium hypochlorite that resulted in a toxic plume of gas being released over the city.

“This investigation examined several issues, including the design of chemical transfer equipment, automated and remote shutoff systems and chemical unloading procedures,” said CSB investigator Lucy Tyler.”Our case study stresses that facilities must pay careful attention to the design and operation of chemical transfer equipment to prevent a similar event.”

The CSB’s final report includes 11 key lessons, and outlines clear, safety improvements that can be implemented at similar facilities across the country. The CSB has also released a video about the event.

“As our case study and animation demonstrates, delivery and unloading operations may be perceived as simple compared to other processes at chemical facilities,” said Tyler. “Because these activities can involve large quantities of chemicals, the consequences of an incident can be severe.”

The two lines that caused the problem in 2016 were only 18 inches apart and were not clearly marked. Since the cloud of gas prevented access to the valves that could have stopped the chemical flow, the flow continued for nearly 45 minutes.

“At MGPI, there were several design deficiencies that increased the likelihood for workers to make an incorrect connection,” Tyler said. “Those design deficiencies include the close proximity of the sulfuric acid fill line to the sodium hypochlorite fill line, the fact that two of the fill lines looked and functioned identically and the lack of labels for fill lines at the connection point.”

Had safeguards been implemented, such as physically separating fill lines by a discernible distance, selecting hose couplings and fill line connections with unique shapes or colors for each type of chemical and ensuring that fill lines are properly labeled, the incident would have been less likely to occur.