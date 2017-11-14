Cats Pull Away from Roos Behind Balanced Attack

Forwards Dean Wade and Mawdo Sallah neared double-doubles, and junior Barry Brown led the game in scoring with 14 points, as the Wildcats put together a team effort to drop UMKC 72-51 at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Wade and Sallah each put up 11 points, and added 8 and 9 rebounds, respectively, while 10 Wildcats got on the scoreboard on Tuesday, including four in double digits.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A fast-paced affair early, both teams traded buckets out of the gates, as UMKC was able to claim an early lead behind two 3-pointers in the opening minutes. K-State matched with points of their own, as the teams were knotted at 11 nearly midway through the first half.

Only a few possessions later, the Wildcats benefitted from back-to-back second-chance points from Mawdo Sallah, who collected a pair of missed-baskets and turned them into points. Sallah’s offensive awareness helped set the tone for the team and would give the Wildcats the lead at 15-11; a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

Late in the first half, K-State got a boost on an evasive drive by Xavier Sneed that resulted in an explosive dunk. Sneed’s spark led to their largest lead of 14 going into the break, as the Wildcats led the ‘Roos 34-20 at halftime. Barry Brown led the Wildcat scorers with 9 points on 2-of-6 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. As a team, K-State shot 8-of-10 from the stripe at the half.

The Wildcat defense held UMKC to just 23 percent from the floor in the first half, forcing 9 turnovers, and allowing only 4 points in the paint at the half. Kamau Stokes led with 2 steals going into the break.

Sallah continued his hot hand out of the locker room by scoring the opening basket on a dish from Brown, and defended his own basket on the following possession by blocking a UMKC jumper. Coming off of the bench, Sallah accounted for 11 of the 25 K-State bench points, and was one of four K-State players to hit double digits.

Similar to his dunk in the first half, Sneed kept the energy going in the second half, but in a different way. Leading by 20, Sneed connected on a four-point play after being fouled on a 3-pointer. Sneed connected on 2-of-3 from behind the arc in the game, scoring 13 points in the game.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 40 percent on 24-of-59 from the field, and outrebounded the Kangaroos, 46-28. Brown led the Wildcats in scoring with 14, while Brown and Wade dished a team-best 4 assists each, and Sallah led all players with 9 rebounds in the game.

Defensively, K-State carried out the trend of the first half, forcing difficult shots for UMKC and holding them to just 26 percent shooting from the field and only 4 points in the paint in the game. Isaiah Ross led the Kangaroos in scoring with 12 points.

Tuesday night’s victory against UMKC marks the Wildcats’ second win on the season, and 18 consecutive wins against non-conference opponents for the Wildcats, dating back to 2015.