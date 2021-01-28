Cats Struggle Against Mighty Bears
No. 2/2 Baylor once again demonstrated why they are one of the most complete teams in the country, as the Bears led from start to finish in posting a 107-59 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 2,350 fans at Ferrell Center.
Baylor (15-0, 8-0 Big 12), which is off to its second-best start in school history, connected on 57.7 percent (41-of-71) from the field, including 60.7 percent (17-of-28) from 3-point range, while it held K-State to just 34.6 percent (18-of-52) shooting, including 23.8 percent (5-of-21) from long range. The Bears forced 21 turnovers, including 14 steals, scoring 34 points off those miscues.
The Bears were lethal from long range, connecting on 17 3-pointers, which tied for the third-most in school history, as the backcourt trio of senior MaCio Teague and juniors Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell combined for a dozen triples. The 17 treys were the most allowed an opponent in K-State history.
Mitchell, Teague and Butler continued to pad their All-American resumes’, combining for 62 of the Bears’ 107 points. Mitchell led the way with a career-high 31 points on 12-of-16 field goals, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range, while Teague posted 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Butler added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with a game-high 7 rebounds.
Each player dished out a team-high 5 assists, while Butler and Teague each had 3 steals.
For K-State (5-12, 1-8 Big 12), the loss was its seventh in a row and eighth straight in Big 12 play.
The 107 points are the most allowed by a Bruce Weber-coached team and the most by a Wildcat team since giving up a school-record 125 to Arizona on December 30, 1997. The 48-point loss is the largest in school history, surpassing the 47-point setback at Oklahoma on February 19, 1934.
Freshman Nijel Pack was the lone Wildcat to score in double figures, as he made his return to the court after missing the past 4 games due to COVID-19 protocols. He finished with 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting and a 4-of-4 effort from the free throw line to go with a game-tying 5 assists and 5 rebounds in 32 minutes. Freshman Seryee Lewis had a season-high 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting, while three others – freshmen Luke Kasubke and Selton Miguel and sophomore Antonio Gordon – each added 8 points.
With the return of Pack, K-State played with a fully healthy roster for the first time since November.