Cattle Competitions Winners Named At Flint Hills Beef Fest

The Loomis Ranch of Council Grove and Arndt Farms of Emporia were big winners in cattle competitions in conjunction with the Flint Hills Beef Fest at Emporia.

Represented by Jason and Justin Loomis, the Loomis Ranch received the Beef Fest Grand Award in the steer division.

Michael and Steven Arndt represented Arndt Farms to accept the Beef Fest Grand Award in the steer division.

After the live stocker show at Emporia Livestock Sales, placings are combined with placings in the grass futurity to determine the winners of the Beef Fest Grand Award, which is the Best of Grass and Show. Winners received a plaque, a belt buckle, and a check for $500.

In the grass futurity steer division, first place also went to the Loomis Ranch for their pen of steers gaining 2.757 pounds grazing on Morris County pastures. A plaque and $700 stipend was awarded

Fredonia Livestock Auction represented by Don and Carole Haun, Fall River, had the top pen in the grass futurity heifer division. Their heifers gained 2.415 pounds per day.

Arndt Farms also had the winning entry in the live stocker steer division. F.J. Redeker and Son, Olpe, represented by Francis and Tony Redeker, won the live stocker heifer division. Both division winners received plaques and $700 checks.

Joan Olson, president-elect of the beef fest committee, presented stipends and tokens for the recognitions.