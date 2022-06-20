Cattle Dying In SW Kansas Feedlots

Thousands of cattle in feedlots in southwestern Kansas have died of heat stress due to soaring temperatures, high humidity, and little wind in recent days, industry officials say.
The final toll remains unclear, but as of late last week, at least 2,000 heat-related deaths had been reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state agency that assists in disposing of carcasses.
That number is expected to rise as more feedlots report losses from the heat wave.
The cattle deaths have sparked unsubstantiated reports on social media and elsewhere that something besides the weather is at play, but Kansas agriculture officials said there’s no indication of any other cause.
The deaths represent a huge economic loss because the animals, which typically weigh around 1,500 pounds, are worth around $2,000 per head.