Cattlemen’s Day Offers Update On Latest Cattle Research, Features Legacy Purebred Cattle Sale

Kansas State University’s Animal Sciences and Industry Department will host Cattlemen’s Day 2017 on Friday, March 3, at Weber Hall in Manhattan.

New K-State President Richard Myers will kick off the event sharing his vision for the university.

“We’re excited and honored to have President Myers join us for Cattlemen’s Day,” according to Angie Denton, communication coordinator for KSU Animal Sciences.

“Following Gen. Myers, Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, K-State professor emeritus, will share his thoughts regarding ag policy in a new federal administration,” Denton said.

“Both presentations will set the stage as we move into the program theme of ‘Beef Cattle Economics Trilogy: Beef Industry Outlook, Drivers of Profitability and Better Use of Farm Management Budgets,’” Denton noted.

The day starts at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. The program begins at 10 a.m.

Following Flinchbaugh’s presentation, K-State agricultural economists Glynn Tonsor, Robin Reid and Dustin Pendell will present a brief outlook for the beef industry, discuss management practices that differentiate low and high profitability producers and provide an introduction to budgets and farm management resources.

Lunch featuring smoked brisket and Cajun-spiced catfish will be sponsored by commercial exhibitors and U.S. Premium Beef.

Afternoon sessions will feature K-State faculty and industry presentations in Weber Hall and Call Hall on an array of topics continuing the morning’s theme.

Megan Rolf, K-State assistant professor of genetics and livestock genomics will share how strategic use of genetic tools can aid in cost reduction, revenue generation and enhancement of overall ranch efficiency and profitability.

Shawn Tiffany, co-owner of Tiffany Cattle Company, and KC Olson, K-State professor of range beef cattle nutrition, will team up to discuss opportunities for cutting costs and improving profits by integrating cover crops into grazing and finishing systems.

Keith Bolsen, emeritus professor of ruminant nutrition and forage preservation, will explain that silage avalanches are real. They are highly unpredictable, can occur in a split second, and can have devastating (even deadly) consequences.

Mike Apley, professor of production medicine and clinical pharmacology, will share regulatory changes recently implemented by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and what beef producers and their veterinarians can expect this year.

Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff will cover the do’s and don’ts of preconditioning programs, highlighting nutrition and health management strategies aimed at maximizing the market value of your calf crop.

K-State beef cattle specialists Justin Waggoner and John Jaeger will discuss nutrition, management and marketing strategies aimed at increasing the value of cull beef cows to improve overall profitability of commercial cow-calf operations.

Bolsen’s second presentation will focus on how silage dry-matter losses can be substantial and costly.

Information is available at www.KSUBeef.org or from Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

Following the Cattlemen’s Day sessions, attendees are invited to the new Beef Purebred Unit ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. The new unit is located adjacent to the Stanley Stout Center at 2230 Denison.

The 40th Annual Legacy Sale at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center will follow the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Selling will be 67 yearling bulls, 46 registered females, two show heifers, plus four registered broke Quarter Horses.

“This year’s bull offering ranks in the top 20 percent of their breeds for calving ease, weaning weight and end product merit,” Denton pointed out. Information is available at www.asi.ksu.edu/legacysale.

On March 2, the evening before Cattlemen’s Day, Richard Janssen will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the 47th Annual Stockmen’s Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. Information can be found at www.found.ksu.edu/rsvp/asi.