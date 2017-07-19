WIBW News Now!

Cautious Kansas Sen. Moran steps in spotlight on health law

by on July 19, 2017 at 6:50 AM (3 hours ago)

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is a Republican stalwart who had a reputation for caution before he helped torpedo the latest Senate GOP plan for overhauling health care.

Moran announced his opposition to the measure along with Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a tea party favorite. Without enough GOP votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell abandoned the bill.

Moran was in a national spotlight Tuesday.

He called on Congress to “start fresh” with a more open process and on Tuesday endorsed repealing Obama’s signature 2010 Affordable Care Act before replacing
it. He says that he wanted to protect rural hospitals.

Moran has political latitude. Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932.

He is not on the ballot again until 2022 and isn’t likely to face a serious challenger.

