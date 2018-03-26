CBD oil measure passes, broader medical marijuana amendment fails

The Kansas House gave initial passage to a bill allowing for the use of CBD oil in Kansas with no THC content on a voice vote on Monday afternoon. A lengthy amendment containing a medical marijuana measure, the Kansas Safe Access Act, was defeated on a roll call vote 54-69. The amendment was brought by Representative Cindy Holscher, Democrat from Olathe, because in spite of two years of efforts, the bill had not received a hearing.

Some traditionally conservative legislators spoke in support of the CBD oil measure. One of those was Representative Erin Davis, Republican from Olathe. She spoke about a call she received from a friend, speaking about the friend’s son Eli and how he has benefited from CBD oil use.

“Eli began taking this oil in July of 2016,” said Davis. “Eli went from having several seizures per week to having none. In the 20 months that Eli has been taking the CBD oil, he has had one seizure. What has this changed in Eli’s life? He’s able to go to Olathe West. He’s able to participate in activities. In fact, just this weekend, he participated in the Special Olympics basketball tournament and they won a state championship. This CBD oil has no THC. As an attorney, I’m not inclined to go against the Attorney General’s opinion. That’s why it’s so important for us to make this bill pass as it was amended. My friend is also an attorney, and before he hung up the phone with me when he called me earlier in the session, he said, ‘Erin, I understand what it means to disobey the law and I’ll tell you this much. I will go to jail before I do not give my son the CBD oil.'”

The Attorney General’s opinion is that as long as the CBD oil does not have THC content, it is legal to use in Kansas. This legislation would codify that in statute.