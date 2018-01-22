CDC spokesperson calls flu season ‘unprecedented’

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called this year’s flu season unprecedented.

“It’s unprecedented in that we’re seeing this much flu sort of occurring throughout the country at the same time,” said Melissa Rolfiss with the CDC. “We know that flu activity across the country has been increasing in recent weeks. Our recent surveillance data suggests that it’s increasing a little bit more.”

The Sunflower State is no exception to that rule.

“Kansas is looking very similar to the rest of the country,” said Rolfiss. “There’s been high activity reported. It seems that flu is widespread throughout the state.”

It’s important to remember that influenza is a respiratory illness.

“The word flu is often confusing to a lot of people,” Rolfiss said. “When we say the flu, we are referring to the influenza virus, an illness from the influenza virus. That is respiratory. It can have some nausea and vomiting associated with it, but for the most part, it’s worse than a cold, but it’s going to be sudden fever with respiratory symptoms like coughing and a sore throat.”

Most people will recover from the flu within several days, but flu can be very serious and some complications can arise, so it is important for anyone at higher risk for flu, including the very old and the very young, to get the flu shot if they can and stay away from those who are sick if they can’t.