Celebrity talent comes to McCain Auditorium in Manhattan

The McCain Auditorium, located on the campus of Kansas State University, has many major shows in their upcoming season. Todd Holmberg, Executive Director of McCain Auditorium, talks about comedian Paula Poundstone who will be performing on September 8th.

“She is so hilarious,” said Holmberg. “She’s on the number one rated NPR show Wait Wait……Don’t Tell Me! I’ve seen this woman perform and it’s never the same show twice. She interacts really, really well with the audience. She’s just really, really funny.”

Some of the other upcoming shows will be The B-52’s, comedian John Cleese from Monty Python, and Creedance Clearwater Revisited.

“It features two members of the classic group Creedence Clearwater Revival,” said Holmberg. “They perform with all the same energy, musicianship and artistry that you got with CCR.”

For a full list of upcoming performances, go to www.k-state.edu/mccain.