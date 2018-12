A man robbed a cell phone store at gunpoint in Topeka Saturday night.

Staff at the Metro PCS store at 2410 SE 6th Ave Suite C called police to report the robbery at about 7:55 p.m. Saturday.

The robber was described as black, about 5’5″, wearing a blue medical mask, grey Jordan shoes, a Navy blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. He had a gun and took cash and ran north from the store.

They haven’t found him yet. If you know more about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.