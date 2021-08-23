Census: Most Large Kansas Cities Growing

Eight of the 10 largest cities in Kansas grew in population over the past decade.
The two large cities that didn’t grow were Topeka, which lost 0.7% of its residents, and Salina, where the population dropped 1.7%.
Topeka dropped from Number 4 to Number 5 in size, while Salina remained at Number 10.
Olathe jumped from Number 5 to Number 4 by growing over 12%.
Lenexa jumped from Number 9 to Number 8 by growing over 19%.
The state’s largest city of Wichita grew 4%, while Number 2 Overland Park saw its population jump almost 14%.
Number 3 Kansas City, Kansas, saw its population rise over 7%.
Lawrence remained at Number 6 by growing about 8%.
Shawnee remained at Number 7, growing 8%, while Manhattan’s growth of 3.5% caused it to drop from Number 8 to Number 9.