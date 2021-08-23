      Weather Alert

Census: Most Large Kansas Cities Growing

Aug 23, 2021 @ 8:17am

Eight of the 10 largest cities in Kansas grew in population over the past decade.

The two large cities that didn’t grow were Topeka, which lost 0.7% of its residents, and Salina, where the population dropped 1.7%.

Topeka dropped from Number 4 to Number 5 in size, while Salina remained at Number 10.

Olathe jumped from Number 5 to Number 4 by growing over 12%.

Lenexa jumped from Number 9 to Number 8 by growing over 19%.

The state’s largest city of Wichita grew 4%, while Number 2 Overland Park saw its population jump almost 14%.

Number 3 Kansas City, Kansas, saw its population rise over 7%.

Lawrence remained at Number 6 by growing about 8%.

Shawnee remained at Number 7, growing 8%, while Manhattan’s growth of 3.5% caused it to drop from Number 8 to Number 9.

AP Sports
