Centennial League, United Kansas Conference Announce All-League Football Teams

The Centennial League and the United Kansas Conference honored the best performances on the gridiron this fall by releasing their All-League teams on Monday.

In the inaugural year of the UKC, Shawnee Heights placed 15 players on the All-League team. Senior Tyce Brown and senior Zyree White were the two first-team All-UKC honorees, both on the defensive side.

The city’s contingent on the All-Centennial League teams was lead by Topeka High, who placed six players on the first team: senior running back Jacqez Barksdale, junior running back Ky Thomas, senior defensive lineman Grant Cooney, senior linebacker Carson Klingerman, senior linebacker DeAndre Anderson, and junior kicker Gregorio Leonardo. Washburn Rural placed senior quarterback Jordan White and senior wide receiver Preston Williams on the first team. Three Seaman Vikings claimed first team spots: junior tight end Drayton Foster, senior defensive lineman Brent Hart, and senior linebacker Sam Payne. Topeka West senior wide receiver Brian Wright was a first team choice as well.

View the full All-League teams for the Centennial League and the United Kansas Conference below.

2018 All UKC Football

2018 Centennial League – All League Football Selections