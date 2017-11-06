All-Centennial League Volleyball Team Released

Three-time defending Class 4A-II state champion Hayden placed two players on the All-Centennial League volleyball first team, as league honors were released today. Hayden senior Amanda Desch and junior Brooklyn Hunter were on the first team. The city was also represented by Washburn Rural junior Carly Bachelor, Topeka High junior Jaryn Benning, Shawnee Heights junior Amaya Tillman, and Seaman freshman Camryn Turner, who was also named the League Newcomer of the Year.

Washburn Rural, the Class 6A third-place finisher at state, placed four players on the second team; senior Dani Dodge, juniors Shelby Ebert and Sydney Houser, and sophomore Macy DeLeye. Topeka High junior Maliyah Malone, Seaman senior Hallee Olson-Thomas, and Shawnee Heights senior Lydia Ostenson were also second team picks from the city. Thirteen other players from city schools were named honorable mention.

Manhattan junior Brooklyn Cink was named the league’s Player of the Year, and Manhattan coach Lisa Kinderknecht was tabbed Coach of the Year.

The complete list of honorees can be found here: 2017 Centennial League All – League VB