Central Kansas man critically injured in violent domestic dispute

by on September 29, 2017 at 12:04 PM (2 hours ago)

A violent domestic dispute in central Kansas Thursday night left one man severely injured.

Authorities were called around 9 p.m. to a home on the western edge of Lorraine, Kansas by neighbors who heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

Deputies with the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found a 55-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening head injury. A 49-year-old woman was also in the home at the time.

According to a news release, the two, both of whom live at the home, had been in a confrontation that escalated into violence. 

The injured man was flown to a Wichita hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist with the situation. Agents arrived around 10 p.m. to investigate the incident.

A KBI spokesperson says no arrests have been made and the names of the two people involved are being withheld during the ongoing investigation.

Lorraine, Kansas is a small town in southwestern Ellsworth County with a population of less than 200 people. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle