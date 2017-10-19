Central Missouri Narrowly Picked to Win the MIAA Women’s Title

Central Missouri, has been picked to finish a top the league in women’s basketball by a one-point margin over defending league champion Pittsburg State. Emporia State, who captured their fifth straight MIAA Tournament Championship last year, was picked third followed by Central Oklahoma who earned the fourth spot. All four of these teams represented the MIAA in the NCAA Regional tournament last season.

Exhibition play for women’s basketball teams is slated to begin on Oct. 27. All MIAA regular season conference contests and the conference tournament will be broadcast live on The MIAA Network.

The 2018 MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship is slated to get underway on February 26 with first round on-campus contests. The final eight will advance to historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City March 1-4 as the teams compete for the championship and the automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

2017-18 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Central Missouri (7)* 158 points